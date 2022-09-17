See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
David Fickling: Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

Sat, 17 Sep 2022

David Fickling: Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy
Constitutional monarchy has been inherited in the 14 commonwealth realms that recognise Charles as their king. (Image: Bloomberg)
By David Fickling You might have expected the death of Queen Elizabeth II to ignite a fire of republicanism in the 14 overseas nations ruled by the British monarch. That’s looking less likely by the day.Long-mooted plans to move to a republican system of government in Jamaica are likely to get a boost. Tiny Antigua and Barbuda have promised a referendum, following Barbados’s decision to remove the monarchy last year. Still, in the largest foreign countries ruled by the British monarch, change is a much more distant prospec...

Investments FREE
Money Answers: How can savers get the best bang for their buck?
Frances Cook | Sat, 17 Sep 2022

BusinessDesk investments editor Frances Cook outlines secure options for small depositors to get a bit more for their money.

On the Money
On the Money: Delegat, My Food Bag, Grant Robertson, Sky TV
Victoria Young | Sat, 17 Sep 2022

OTM this week: Bowler to leave My Food Bag, Sky TV work perks, Grant Robertson given a hard time at Westpac, Mercury NZ and more.

Opinion
What to make of NZ's housing market decline
Warren Couillault | Sat, 17 Sep 2022

If falling house prices mean the economy is slowing, how much higher might interest rates go and how much more might the economy slow as a result?

Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

