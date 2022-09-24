See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
World news

Donald Trump faces a sweeping new lawsuit

The Economist

The Economist
Sat, 24 Sep 2022

Donald Trump faces a sweeping new lawsuit
The attorney general for the state of New York, Letitia James. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Sat, 24 Sep 2022
RELATED
Many Americans who harbour nearly religious reverence for Donald Trump – especially those steeped in QAnon mythology – speak of the former president as a sort of Messiah. Of late, he has resembled more the beleaguered biblical character of Job, beset by one legal woe after the next. The latest blow came on Sept 21 when Letitia James, the attorney general for the state of New York, filed a lawsuit against Trump, three of his children and his real-estate business alleging a “staggering” level of fraud extending o...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Former US treasury secretary: there will be no soft landing
Peter Griffin | Sat, 24 Sep 2022

Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers is predicting further pain ahead for the US economy.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: why is the Reserve Bank punishing us?
Frances Cook | Sat, 24 Sep 2022

We can't trust people to stop spending just because we need them to, says Frances Cook.

On the Money
On the Money: Mo & Co, Air NZ, Sam Uffindell, Mercury NZ
Victoria Young | Sat, 24 Sep 2022

OTM this week: what it costs to get into Morrison & Co’s partnership, new challenges for Air NZ exec, Mercury goes to the movies.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.