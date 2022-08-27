See full details
Game of Thrones v Lord of the Rings: a tale of old vs new Hollywood

Game of Thrones v Lord of the Rings: a tale of old vs new Hollywood
The near-simultaneous releases of the two series will make for an epic ratings battle. (Image: Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon Prime Video)
Half a billion dollars’ worth of swordplay, sorcery and sex is on its way to a small screen near you.On Aug 21, Warner Bros Discovery launched House of the Dragon, a spinoff of its racy smash hit, Game of Thrones, made at a reported cost of more than US$150 million ($252m).Hot on its heels on September 1, Amazon Prime Video will release The Rings of Power, a more chaste but even pricier drama based on the Lord of the Rings books. With a rumoured price tag of US$465m, Amazon’s offering will be the most expensive piece of television e...

Opinion
Kiwibank today, what will the govt want to own tomorrow?
Warren Couillault | Sat, 27 Aug 2022

The need for a 100% crown-owned Kiwibank baffles Warren Couillault, but he does see a bond market opportunity in it.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: what are proven ways to stop overspending?
Frances Cook | Sat, 27 Aug 2022

Crash diets don’t work and neither do crash budgets.

On the Money
ON THE MONEY: Gaurav Sharma, Plexure, Stubbs and Zollner
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 27 Aug 2022

Breaking up is hard to do. 

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

