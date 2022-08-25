See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
World news

Global food prices actually falling

The Economist
Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Global food prices actually falling
Russian wheat harvests are booming. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Thu, 25 Aug 2022
RELATED
Six months after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, an inflationary shock is still ripping through boardrooms, finance ministries and households, with European natural-gas prices surging again on Aug 22 owing to fears of further disruptions to supply from Russia.But in one crucial area, prices have come back to Earth. The cost of grains, cereals and oils, staples of diets around the world, have returned to levels last seen before the war began.Russia and Ukraine are agricultural powerhouses – until recently, the world’s largest...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Media
Sky TV’s tightened purse delivers for investors
Ben Moore | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Sky TV’s board has approved a 7.3 cents per share dividend, as well as a $70m share buyback, following a focus on cost-cutting.

Property
Not out of the woods yet on supply chain costs
Brent Melville | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The local building supplier market is dependent on international pricing, with 90% of building products sourced offshore. 

Bloomberg
Can Japan learn to love nuclear power?
Bloomberg | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The reality is dawning on Japan that it can’t oppose Russian energy, climate change and nuclear power all at once.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.