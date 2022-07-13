See full details
Legal document or best-seller? Twitter files against Elon Musk

Bloomberg
Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Legal document or best-seller? Twitter files against Elon Musk
Twitter has let rip at Elon Musk in its court bid to force him to buy the unprofitable company for US$44b. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Wed, 13 Jul 2022
(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. sued Elon Musk over his abandoned US$44 billion ($71.8b) takeover bid, accusing the billionaire of having buyer’s remorse after his fortune declined.Lawyers for Twitter told a Delaware judge that the world’s richest man should be forced to honour his agreement to pay US$54.20 a share for the San Francisco-based social-media platform. Musk abandoned the deal Friday, citing in part concerns about the number of fake accounts among users.The filing sets up what will be a closely watched court battle between M...

Markets FREE
NZ market not bothered by RBNZ hike
Ella Somers | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

The NZ dollar fell against the US dollar after the reserve bank said this afternoon that it remained appropriate to continue the tightening policy.

Economy
RBNZ policy review is a carbon copy of the May statement, economists say
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

However, policy decisions are about to get a lot tougher as the effects of tight monetary conditions start to visibly weigh on the economy. 

Markets
RBNZ lifts official cash rate to 2.5%, despite recession risk
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

The monetary policy committee said it remained comfortable with its interest rate forecast, despite growing fears of a recession. 

