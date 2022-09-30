See full details
Markets are reeling from higher rates, the world economy is next

Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Markets are reeling from higher rates, the world economy is next
The energy crisis is about to tip Europe into recession. (Image: Getty)
The world’s financial markets are going through their most painful adjustment since the global financial crisis. Adapting to the prospect of higher American interest rates, the US 10-year treasury yield briefly hit 4% this week, its highest level since 2010. Global share markets have sold off sharply, and bond portfolios have lost an astonishing 21% this year.The dollar is crushing all comers. The greenback is up by 5.5% since mid-August on a trade-weighted basis, partly because the Fed is raising rates but also because investors are...

Fraud victim's alleged 'smear campaign' grounds for permanent name suppression court told
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Rehabilitation was important but whether it required secrecy was argued in the court of appeal, as four businesses associated with a convicted fraudster fought to keep their names permanently suppressed.

Govt looking for City Rail Link chair to replace Brian Roche
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

A replacement for the City Rail Link board chair is expected to be announced within months.

Business of Sport: Sonny Bill’s image set rights precedent
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Players are flexing their muscles when it comes to promoting sponsors.

Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

