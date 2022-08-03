See full details
World news

Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan highlights America’s incoherent strategy

The Economist
Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Nancy Pelosi, seen here on Monday in Singapore. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Wed, 03 Aug 2022
One way to view Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is as a bold assertion of principle. China has taken to bullying countries that maintain even the most innocent ties with the island, which it claims. Lithuania, population 2.6 million, has felt China’s wrath for simply allowing Taiwan to open an office with an official-sounding name in Vilnius, its capital. Pelosi, the speaker of America’s House of Representatives, has been threatened, too. China says its army “will not sit idly by” if she visits Taiwan...

Climate change
Property records to include more information about climate change risk
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

The climate change adaptation plan is a stocktake of current and new policy work touching on difficult, controversial and expensive areas.

Economy
NZ unemployment rate at 3.3% in June quarter
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Unemployment held steady at 3.3% in the June quarter versus 3.2% in the March quarter. 

World news
Robinhood platform cuts 23% of staff in sweeping overhaul
Bloomberg | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Investors who rode the bull market during the first two years of the pandemic are pulling back as equities become more volatile, reducing online trading volumes dramatically.

