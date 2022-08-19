See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
World news

Once a meme-stock, Bed Bath & Beyond now just a struggling retailer

Bloomberg
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Once a meme-stock, Bed Bath & Beyond now just a struggling retailer
Rough times for Bed Bath & Beyond (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Fri, 19 Aug 2022
RELATED
(Bloomberg Opinion) – by Andrea FelstedWithout Ryan Cohen’s meme-stock magic, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is just another struggling retailer.Little wonder then that the shares fell almost 30% on Thursday, after Cohen’s RC Ventures said it may sell the majority of its 11.8% holding in the purveyor of bedding, towels and cookware.The shares surged 400% between late July and Wednesday’s close and were 40% higher than before Cohen disclosed his stake in the retailer in early March. The Chewy Inc co-founder and chairman...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
Ingham’s Group NZ revenue lifts as it passes on price increases
Rebecca Howard | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

The poultry producer says a recovery is underway. 

Energy
Genesis reports record operating earnings, flags price rises
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Genesis Energy reported operating earnings of $440.3 million, helped in part by the ending of fixed price contracts with competitors to supply power from its Huntly thermal station.

World news
Could a pardon from Biden stop Trump running?
Bloomberg | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

It's a bit of a long shot, but what if Donald Trump accepted a pardon in exchange for not running again for the US presidency? 

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.