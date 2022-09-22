See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
World news

Powell signals recession may be price to pay for crushing inflation

Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Powell signals recession may be price to pay for crushing inflation
Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell says a softer labour market may be necessary to bring down demand. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 22 Sep 2022
RELATED
By Catarina SaraivaFederal Reserve officials gave their clearest signal yet that they’re willing to tolerate a recession as the necessary trade-off for regaining control of inflation.Policymakers, criticised for being too late to realise the scale of the US inflation problem, are moving aggressively to catch up. They raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the third time in a row and forecast a further 1.25 percentage points of tightening before year-end. That was more hawkish than expected by economists. In additio...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ dollar hits pandemic lows
Ella Somers | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

The share market rose on very light turnover as Australia's market was closed for a public holiday marking the Queen's death.

Media
TVNZ's 'attitude needs to change', says broadcasting minister
Daniel Dunkley | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Willie Jackson said there would need to be a change of culture at Television New Zealand, accepting the new entity.

Markets FREE
Air NZ quells profit concerns over weaker NZ dollar
Ella Somers | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Air New Zealand answered dozens of shareholders questions at its annual meeting after it revealed ambitious plans for the year ahead.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.