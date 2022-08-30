See full details
Republicans want to wipe ESG off the financial map

Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Republicans want to wipe ESG off the financial map
We're seeing the negative effects of climate change far earlier than predicted, says ESG legal expert Sonali Siriwardena. (Image: Getty)
By Frances SchwartzkopffInvestment professionals are warning that a Republican campaign seeking to wipe ESG off the financial map puts at risk the savings of ordinary Americans caught in the political crossfire.Environmental, social and governance investing is now under attack in the world's largest economy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week banned state pension funds from screening for ESG risks. Texas is seeking to isolate financial firms it says are hostile toward the fossil-fuel industry. And in Arizona, Republican Senate nominee...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze – spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Primary Sector
A2 Milk share performance likely capped until China approval
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Companies selling infant formula in China won’t be able to manufacture after Feb 21, 2023, unless they meet a new standard.

Media
School Road to close two magazines
Daniel Dunkley | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

The closures come in the wake of the demise of domestic travel magazine Scout eight months ago.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

