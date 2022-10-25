See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
World news

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory
Man of the hour: Rishi Sunak at least gets a clear run as the UK's third PM this year. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 25 Oct 2022
RELATED
By Adrian Wooldridge It is a nice coincidence that Rishi Sunak won the leadership of the Conservative party, and hence the prime ministership, on the most important day of Diwali, the “festival of light” celebrated by Hindus, along with Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists.Diwali supposedly marks the triumph of “light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance”.It is also associated with wealth and prosperity.In February 2020, Sunak took his oath of office as chancellor of the exchequer holding a copy of the...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
Xi Jinping leaves no doubt who is in charge of China
The Economist | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

The new standing committee of the Chinese Communist Party is notable for the ejection of voices associated with previous presidents and the installation of Xi Jin Ping loyalists.

Infrastructure
Hong Kong investment company said to be in hunt for Vector's meter business
Staff reporters | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Hong Kong investment company CKI, the owner of Wellington Electricity, is said to be interested in buying Vector's meter business.

Sport
Fifa calls out broadcasters over low rights offers for NZ, Oz-hosted World Cup
Trevor McKewen | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Sky has already cut its deal for the women's World Cup rights, but European broadcasters are proving more difficult. 

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.