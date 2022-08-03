See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
World news

Robinhood platform cuts 23% of staff in sweeping overhaul

Bloomberg
Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Robinhood platform cuts 23% of staff in sweeping overhaul
Happier times: Robinhood founders Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev celebrate listing the firm on July 29 last year. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Wed, 03 Aug 2022
RELATED
By Annie Massa Robinhood Markets is eliminating almost a quarter of its workforce and shuttering offices after a punishing first year as a public company.The app-based brokerage dismissed 780 people, or about 23% of staff, and announced the departure of a top executive on Tuesday. Reductions were concentrated in operations, marketing and programme management functions, chief executive Vlad Tenev said in a statement.A pandemic trading boom, including the meme-stock frenzy that drove up shares of GameStop and others, fuelled the firm’s...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan highlights America’s incoherent strategy
The Economist | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

The Biden administration’s foreign policy is a mess, argues The Economist.

Climate change
Property records to include more information about climate change risk
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

The climate change adaptation plan is a stocktake of current and new policy work touching on difficult, controversial and expensive areas.

Economy
NZ unemployment rate at 3.3% in June quarter
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Unemployment held steady at 3.3% in the June quarter versus 3.2% in the March quarter. 

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.