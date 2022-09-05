See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
World news

The technology winners and losers of the pandemic

The Economist

The Economist
Mon, 05 Sep 2022

The technology winners and losers of the pandemic
Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky is forced to live by Zoom. The rest of us are tiring of it. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Mon, 05 Sep 2022
RELATED
In the early days of covid-19, the tech industry was consumed by a sense of euphoria.With billions of people locked down at home, work and play were shifting online. Many hoped that the new normal would spark a huge productivity boom as firms digitised and workers spent less time commuting.The excitement was most evident in share markets, where any firm related to this trend saw its share price surge. The value of an equally weighted portfolio of five pandemic darlings – call it the “lockdown lunacy index” &ndas...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
'News vacuum' cause for quiet market
Ella Somers | Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Devon Funds head of wealth Greg Smith described the current market environment as a “news vacuum”.

Transport
Space race: aerospace strategy, funding announced
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 05 Sep 2022

The government is developing a national aerospace strategy and pouring millions into the sector.

Transport
Rocket Lab's Peter Beck confident about NZ space industry
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck gave a blue-sky outlook on the NZ space industry at its inaugural conference. 

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.