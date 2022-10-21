See full details
World news

Fri, 21 Oct 2022

UK Tories seek quick fix to Truss chaos as party faces wipeout
British prime minister Liz Truss delivers her resignation speech at Downing Street. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 21 Oct 2022
By Emily Ashton, Alex Wickham and Kitty Donaldson The Conservative party is desperate to draw a line under Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership, with a rapid leadership contest aimed at trying to give the winner a shot at overturning an unprecedented deficit in the polls.Under rules announced on Thursday, a maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run. The next leader could be decided as soon as Monday, because once the field has been whittled down to two, the candidate with the least support will likely face overwhelming pressure to...

Environment
What Upton and Rumsfeld have in common - fear of the unknown unknowns
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The latest report on the state of environmental reporting and policy reveals Simon Upton as both a Cassandra and an eternal optimist. 

Sport
Business of Sport: is Izzy about to top Steve Adams as NZ’s highest-paid sports star?
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

UFC champ Israel Adesanya is breathing down the NBA star's neck.

Finance
Mainfreight climbs 6.2% on upbeat earnings outlook
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The company expects revenue to be up 32% in the first-half of the March year.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

