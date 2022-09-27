US stocks fall, yields surge amid UK turmoil

See full details
The US share market fell further yesterday. (Image: Getty)
By Vildana HajricUS stocks fell, cutting short a brief, cautious rebound led by technology shares earlier in the session, as hawkish central banks across the globe continued to subdue sentiment. The pound dropped after the Bank of England said it may not act before November to stem a rout that took the sterling to a record low. The S&P 500 trimmed declines and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed, after both equity gauges plunged last week. US Treasury yields continued to rise, with the 10-year rate climbing as much as 21 basis...

Markets FREE
NZ’s market falls almost 2% on global currency volatility
Ella Somers | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

NZ’s market fell almost 2% by the end of the day thanks to the flow-through from volatile global currency news drifting into NZ's market.

Primary Sector
Government announces 3,000 more RSE workers
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Employers are also required to provide a sick leave entitlement to RSE workers. 

Opinion
Why all the fuss about Truss?
Cameron Bagrie | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Liz Truss discovered that nothing is a problem until the market thinks there is a problem. And then, you have big problems.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

