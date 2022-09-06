See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
World news

What kind of prime minister will Liz Truss be?

The Economist

The Economist
Tue, 06 Sep 2022

What kind of prime minister will Liz Truss be?
The new UK PM is optimistic by nature but will “bash at the walls like a wasp in a bell jar” in Downing Street, The Economist suggests.
The Economist
The Economist
Tue, 06 Sep 2022
RELATED
Declinism, that dull fear of Britain’s sunset, has shaped the country’s post-war politics.It propelled Harold Macmillan’s wish to enter the European Economic Community, the EU’s precursor, and fuelled Margaret Thatcher’s economic revolution.Now it has helped Liz Truss into Downing Street.On Sept 5, Truss was declared the winner of the ballot of 172,000 Conservative party members to replace Boris Johnson as the Tory leader; tomorrow, she will fly to Balmoral Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s r...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
RBA hikes cash rate by another 50 basis points
Staff reporters | Tue, 06 Sep 2022

 The Reserve Bank of Australia hiked the cash rate up by a very expected 50 basis points.

Investments
Todd to go mining in WA at last – but at smaller scale
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 06 Sep 2022

Todd Corp's plans to develop a new port and railway for a West Australian mining project costed at close to $8 billion have been scaled back to allow mining at least to start after prolonged delays.

Property
THL-Apollo deal greenlight could be windfall for Jucy
Brent Melville | Tue, 06 Sep 2022

The Australian competition watchdog could sign off on the deal, with some significant conditions including the sale of four of every five Apollo RVs.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.