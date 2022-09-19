See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
World news

What King Charles could mean for the royal finances

The Economist

The Economist
Mon, 19 Sep 2022

What King Charles could mean for the royal finances
The Queen’s entire estate will probably go to Charles. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Mon, 19 Sep 2022
RELATED
When Prince Charles turned 65 back in 2013, the age at which Britons were then entitled to their state pension, he announced that he would give his £110 (then NZ$210) per week to charity. It was not as if he was about to retire. Now as king – a position for which he has waited his entire life – he hardly needs the money. The royal family’s wealth comes from a complex variety of sources: taxpayers, estates (known as duchies) and other privately held assets. Charles has made no secret of his plans to change the m...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ market waits for Fed decision
Ella Somers | Mon, 19 Sep 2022

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve this week, with a hotly anticipated 75-basis-point hike – possibly even 100 – on the financial cards.

Policy
ACC client's appeal on lump-sum tax dismissed – it's a matter for Parliament
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 19 Sep 2022

A woman has failed in her efforts to stop backdated lump-sum ACC payments being taxed at the highest rate.

Health
Private equity paid $746m for hospital group
Victoria Young | Mon, 19 Sep 2022

Birthcare centres and specialist hospitals are all included in the deal.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.