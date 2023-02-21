Amazon wants employees back three days a week

Corporate office buildings rise above The Spheres at the Amazon headquarters in Seattle. (Image: Getty)

By Matt DayAmazon is asking employees to work from the office at least three days a week, scrapping a prior policy that had left such decisions to senior managers. The mandate takes effect on May 1, chief executive Andy Jassy said in a memo to employees and posted on Amazon’s corporate blog. Jassy said there would be exceptions, including for some sales and customer support jobs, “but that will be a small minority".“Teams tend to be better connected to one another when they see each other in person more frequently,&...