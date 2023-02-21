Menu
Amazon wants employees back three days a week

Corporate office buildings rise above The Spheres at the Amazon headquarters in Seattle. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
By Matt DayAmazon is asking employees to work from the office at least three days a week, scrapping a prior policy that had left such decisions to senior managers.  The mandate takes effect on May 1, chief executive Andy Jassy said in a memo to employees and posted on Amazon’s corporate blog. Jassy said there would be exceptions, including for some sales and customer support jobs, “but that will be a small minority".“Teams tend to be better connected to one another when they see each other in person more frequently,&...
Law & Regulation

Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 4:22pm
Policy

Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

The prime minister provided little detail on where his 'policy refocus' is heading.

Ian Llewellyn 4:15pm
Finance

Revenue rises, profit slips in PGG Wrightson's first half

The company reported a net profit of $21.2m for the six-month period to Dec 31.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm

Australia seeks pension law to improve retirement savings

Australian treasurer Jim Chalmers is seeking responses to his proposal by the end of March.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

Turkey’s earthquakes show the deadly extent of construction scams

The death toll makes the quakes the most lethal in the country’s modern history.

The Economist 19 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Toyota’s electric-vehicle plan is a massive reality check

Getting drivers to buy into the tech transition will take a huge shift in the firm's strategies.

Bloomberg 19 Feb 2023
World

Inflation will be harder to bring down than markets think

Investors are betting on good times. The likelier prospect is turbulence.

The Economist 18 Feb 2023