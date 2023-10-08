Menu
Americans are still spending like there’s no tomorrow

“When you have higher inflation, but also higher interest rates, you don’t expect spending to hold up so well,” says adviser Wilbert van der Klaauw. (Illustration: The Wall Street Journal)
Sun, 08 Oct 2023
By Rachel WolfeConsumers should be spending less by now.Interest rates are up. Inflation remains high. Pandemic savings have shrunk. And the labour market is cooling.Yet household spending, the primary driver of the nation’s economic growth, remains robust. Americans spent 5.8% more in August than a year earlier, well outstripping less than 4% inflation. And the experience economy boomed this summer, with Delta Air Lines reporting record revenue in the second quarter and Ticketmaster selling more than 295,000 even...
On the Money: JK calls it, KJ Apa milks it, Chloe plays it, and more
On the Money

On the Money: JK calls it, KJ Apa milks it, Chloe plays it, and more

Manifesto cowards, an Ardern goes for dairy glory, taxing times and more.

Paul McBeth 07 Oct 2023
Economy

Warren Couillault: How the election result will affect your pocket

Change is coming – but it won't happen overnight. 

Warren Couillault 07 Oct 2023
Investments Free

Money Answers: I left my problem gambler partner, now how do I look after my child?

A financial mentor could help you get all the help you're entitled to.

Frances Cook 07 Oct 2023
