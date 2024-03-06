Menu
The Wall Street Journal

Apple fined US$2 billion in one of Europe’s largest antitrust actions

(Image: WSJ )
The Wall Street Journal
Wed, 06 Mar 2024
BRUSSELS — The European Union fined Apple about US$2 billion (NZ$3.2b), saying the iPhone maker set unfair rules for developers of music-streaming apps. The fine was one of the EU’s largest antitrust penalties.The move could mark the start of a wider battle between the bloc’s regulators and the tech giant.The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, said it found the company violated antitrust rules by restricting app developers from telling users about alternative ways to subscribe to music-streaming serv...
Default brands and the new ‘not unreasonable’
Opinion

David Chaplin: Default brands and the new ‘not unreasonable’

Look out for the new-brand, not unreasonably priced KiwiSaver.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Resident visa scheme driving investment where it's most needed: NZTE

A new $50 million fund from 2040 Ventures is keen to tap into the investor visa scheme.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Resident visa scheme driving investment where it's most needed: NZTE
Policy

Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: a brave new digital world and more...

