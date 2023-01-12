Menu
Apple to begin making in-house screens in shift away from Samsung

The company aims to start by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple watches. (Image: Apple)
Bloomberg
Thu, 12 Jan 2023
By Mark GurmanApple is planning to start using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on technology partners like Samsung and LG and bring more components in-house.The company aims to begin by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple watches by the end of next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The screens upgrade the current OLED – organic light-emitting diode – standard to a technology called microLED, and Apple plans to eventually bring the d...
The Economist

Emmanuel Macron unveils his pension reforms

He wants the French to work longer. Good luck with that. 

The Economist 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

EggGate: The crisis that cracked NZ’s egg industry

The use of cages for egg production was banned from January 1.

Rebecca Howard, Ella Somers and Riley Kennedy 5:00am

World

What America’s protectionism means for the world

America's new protectionism risks sparking a global rush to industry subsidies and incentives that undermine the rules-based global trade system.

The Economist 11 Jan 2023
World

Shares fall after Virgin Orbit rocket suffers failure

Virgin Orbit shares fell 25% in after-hours trade. It was Virgin Orbit’s sixth attempt to reach orbit.

Bloomberg 11 Jan 2023
Bloomberg

First the US, then Brazil. Where next?

The Jan 6-style insurrection in Brasilia cannot just be dismissed as the actions of "a handful of idiots".

Bloomberg 10 Jan 2023