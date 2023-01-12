Apple to begin making in-house screens in shift away from Samsung

The company aims to start by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple watches. (Image: Apple)

By Mark GurmanApple is planning to start using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on technology partners like Samsung and LG and bring more components in-house.The company aims to begin by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple watches by the end of next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The screens upgrade the current OLED – organic light-emitting diode – standard to a technology called microLED, and Apple plans to eventually bring the d...