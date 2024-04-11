Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Australia to toughen merger rules amid fight with inflation

Australia to toughen merger rules amid fight with inflation
Australia’s treasurer, Jim Chalmers. (Image: Bloomberg)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Thu, 11 Apr 2024
By Stuart CondieAustralia plans to toughen its corporate merger rules amid regulators’ and public concerns that market concentration is restricting competition in key industries and adding to inflation.The reforms will strengthen and simplify Australia’s merger approval system, the federal government said on Wednesday. It plans to give the competition watchdog additional powers to scrutinise all mergers above certain value and market-share thresholds.The changes, which require legislation and are scheduled for the start of 2026...
Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company
Markets

Business of Tech podcast: Why Being AI is NZ's latest listed tech company

CEO explains how recent listing will help the firm as it seeks to grow globally.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Primary Sector

Is this Synlait's new chair?

NZSA says struggling dairy company needs to appoint a permanent chair.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Is this Synlait's new chair?
World

Gambling with Europe’s climate goals

Some green projects via the EU’s Innovation Fund are struggling to get off the ground. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Gambling with Europe’s climate goals

More World

Gambling with Europe’s climate goals
World

Gambling with Europe’s climate goals

Some green projects via the EU’s Innovation Fund are struggling to get off the ground. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Blackstone going on the real estate offensive
World

Blackstone going on the real estate offensive

The acquisition of AIR Communities is its largest transaction in the multifamily market.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Apr 2024
Big Tech has a big cash problem
Technology

Big Tech has a big cash problem

Any acquisitions companies attempt will bring scrutiny and delays.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Apr 2024
The inside tale of Tesla’s fall to earth
Technology

The inside tale of Tesla’s fall to earth

Sales are dropping. It’s cutting prices. And its latest big bets have yet to pan out.

The Wall Street Journal 08 Apr 2024