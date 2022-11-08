Australian health insurer hack far bigger than first thought

Medibank says paying a ransom would encourage the criminal to extort customers. (Image: Getty)

Bloomberg

By Keira WrightA hack on an Australian health insurer appears to be far larger than initially suspected, with the company saying it will refuse to pay a ransom for the theft of data. The attack on Medibank Private exposed the data of around 9.7 million current and former customers and some of their authorised representatives, the Melbourne-based company said in a statement on Monday. Accessed data included the victim’s name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address. Initially, Medibank said the attack had exposed d...