Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

Australian health insurer hack far bigger than first thought

Australian health insurer hack far bigger than first thought
Medibank says paying a ransom would encourage the criminal to extort customers. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 08 Nov 2022
By Keira WrightA hack on an Australian health insurer appears to be far larger than initially suspected, with the company saying it will refuse to pay a ransom for the theft of data. The attack on Medibank Private exposed the data of around 9.7 million current and former customers and some of their authorised representatives, the Melbourne-based company said in a statement on Monday. Accessed data included the victim’s name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address. Initially, Medibank said the attack had exposed d...
World

Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

The influence of individual candidates on electoral outcomes in US federal elections has never been lower.

Bloomberg 1:00pm
Finance

Mixed reaction to Adrian Orr's reappointment

National, Act and the Greens all want an independent inquiry into the Reserve Bank’s performance.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm
Bloomberg

Musk blinks on Twitter job cuts, blue checks

Twitter's new owner has delayed charging for verification until after the US mid-term elections and reinstated some staff after the initial brutal cull.

Bloomberg 12:12pm

More World

World

Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

The influence of individual candidates on electoral outcomes in US federal elections has never been lower.

Bloomberg 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Musk blinks on Twitter job cuts, blue checks

Twitter's new owner has delayed charging for verification until after the US mid-term elections and reinstated some staff after the initial brutal cull.

Bloomberg 12:12pm
Bloomberg

Tesla, Ford and VW sound death knell for driverless-car hype

The collapse of a research firm started with billions of dollars from car behemoths and a criminal probe into Tesla's self-driving claims mark a turning point.

Bloomberg 06 Nov 2022
The Economist

DNA grants a glimpse of Neanderthal family life

Work from the lab of a new Nobel prize winner doubles the number of known genomes from the early human species.

The Economist 06 Nov 2022