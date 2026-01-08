Menu
BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

(Image: Supplied)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Thu, 08 Jan 2026
By Nicholas G MillerBlueScope rejected a US$8.8 billion (NZ$15.2b) takeover bid from SGH and Steel Dynamics, saying it “very significantly undervalued” the company.“The consortium’s takeover proposal failed to adequately recognise the value of BlueScope’s assets and comes at a time of lower steel spreads in Asia,” the company said.'Compelling value'SGH and Steel Dynamics said their bid, worth US$20.04 a share, represented a 33% premium to BlueScope’s three-month volume-weighted average share pri...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Markets

How Putin's war in Ukraine is driving the rich to NZ

Wealthy investors from Germany are among the golden visa high-application nations.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
US companies score wins in global tax deal
World

US companies score wins in global tax deal

Trump administration issued threats but stayed inside global talks.

The Wall Street Journal 06 Jan 2026
India-NZ FTA represents a blue sky opportunity for a2 Milk
Markets

India-NZ FTA represents a blue sky opportunity for a2 Milk

It could provide opportunities for ingredient supply and future collaboration.

Rebecca Howard 06 Jan 2026
Venezuela’s new leader is a hardline socialist like Maduro
World

Venezuela’s new leader is a hardline socialist like Maduro

Delcy Rodríguez is known as a political operator.

The Wall Street Journal 05 Jan 2026
US economic growth surges highest in two years
World

US economic growth surges highest in two years

Many Americans aren’t feeling the benefits of a fast-growing economy.

The Washington Post 24 Dec 2025