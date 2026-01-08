BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

(Image: Supplied)

By Nicholas G MillerBlueScope rejected a US$8.8 billion (NZ$15.2b) takeover bid from SGH and Steel Dynamics, saying it “very significantly undervalued” the company.“The consortium’s takeover proposal failed to adequately recognise the value of BlueScope’s assets and comes at a time of lower steel spreads in Asia,” the company said.'Compelling value'SGH and Steel Dynamics said their bid, worth US$20.04 a share, represented a 33% premium to BlueScope’s three-month volume-weighted average share pri...