China Evergrande fraudulently boosted sales, regulator says

Evergrande's 2021 default helped spark a property crisis in China. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 20 Mar 2024
By Rebecca FengChina Evergrande Group faces a potential fine of more than NZ$953 million after Chinese regulators found its most important subsidiary had fraudulently boosted sales and profit in the years before the property company’s spectacular collapse.The securities regulator is also banning Evergrande’s founder and former chairman, Hui Ka Yan, from the financial markets for life, according to a filing late Monday by Hengda Real Estate, the company’s main operating vehicle inside China.The China Securities Regulatory Commi...
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices take another hit

Fonterra reports its interim results on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 9:08am
Markets

Air NZ 'in retreat' in North America

Air NZ says US route capacity rose 65% in January, but passenger numbers only up 25%.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:00am
Technology

Uber has faced numerous legal challenges around the world.

The Wall Street Journal 19 Mar 2024
Infrastructure

NZ is looking to Australia on toll roads, but Australia is having second thoughts.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Mar 2024
Environment

Concrete is estimated to account for more than 7% of global carbon emissions.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Mar 2024
Technology

Demand for EVs is stagnant in the US.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Mar 2024