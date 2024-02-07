Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Citigroup fell behind with rich customers. Can it win them back?

Citigroup fell behind with rich customers. Can it win them back?
Andy Sieg. (Image: WSJ)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
By Rachel Louise EnsignCitigroup’s wealth-management business raked in US$2 billion (NZ$3.2b) in profits in 2007, just before the financial crisis brought the bank to its knees. At the end of last year, it barely broke even.The collapse is one reason Citi’s stock is stuck in a deep slump, and CEO Jane Fraser is under pressure to boost profits. She is hoping to turn the unit around after recently poaching Andy Sieg from a job running Bank of America’s Merrill Wealth Management business.In an interview with the Wall Street Journ...
The Hayne legacy: a right royal outcome
Opinion

David Chaplin: The Hayne legacy: a right royal outcome

How the Australian finance industry is picking itself up after damning findings. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Economy

Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary

The unemployment rate is expected to be 4.2% to 4.3% in the December quarter.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary
Infrastructure

Wellington housing report under fire

InfraCom says restricting zoned capacity may make infrastructure issues worse.

Oliver Lewis and Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Wellington housing report under fire

More World

The money and drugs that tie Elon Musk to some Tesla directors
Technology

The money and drugs that tie Elon Musk to some Tesla directors

Former Tesla director Larry Ellison offered Musk a chance to dry out.

The Wall Street Journal 06 Feb 2024
The companies calling staff back to the office five days a week
Work

The companies calling staff back to the office five days a week

Bosses fed up: UPS, Boeing and others insist on full-time attendance.

The Wall Street Journal 04 Feb 2024
A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk

A meeting in Melbourne shows a huge shift in NZ's defence posture. 

Pattrick Smellie 02 Feb 2024
New York Community Bancorp stock plunges 38%
World

New York Community Bancorp stock plunges 38%

NYCB built up capital after acquiring most of the failed Signature Bank last year.

The Wall Street Journal 02 Feb 2024