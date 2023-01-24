Europe is bracing for a sharp, abrupt real estate reversal

The Commerzbank Tower in Frankfurt, Germany. (Image: Getty)

By Jack SiddersTurmoil at trophy properties in London and Frankfurt offer a glimpse of the damage awaiting European real estate investors as they face the sharpest reversal on record. From a fraught refinancing process for an office building in the City of London to the strained sale of the Commerzbank Tower in Germany’s financial hub, investors are scrambling to find ways to bridge financing gaps as lending markets seize up from rapidly rising interest rates.The reality check will start to hit in the coming weeks as lenders across E...