Federal Reserve slows rate hikes, but signals further increases are coming

Federal Reserve slows rate hikes, but signals further increases are coming
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
By Rich MillerFederal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said policymakers expect to deliver a “couple” more interest-rate increases before putting their aggressive tightening campaign on hold, even as they slowed their drive to curb inflation. Powell and his colleagues lifted the Fed’s target for its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. The smaller move followed a half-point increase in December and four jumbo-sized 75 basis-point hikes prior to that. Still, investors took heart from th...
Economy

Construction activity falls for first time since 2020

Residential workloads fell in the last quarter of 2022.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Economy

Reserve Bank may follow the US Fed and slow the pace

While 50 basis points may seem better than 75 bp, it's still a hefty lift when the Fed hiked only 25 basis points.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am

More World

Bloomberg

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

As many as 475,000 union members are on strike.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
The Economist

Have economists misunderstood inflation?

Government debt is at the core of rising prices, argues an important new book.

The Economist 01 Feb 2023
World

Malaysian PM tells Goldman Sachs: pay up

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim demanded that Goldman Sachs honour its settlement for its role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal.

Bloomberg 31 Jan 2023
Bloomberg

US economy cools like the Fed wants, still risks a stall in 2023

Some analysts are talking up the prospect of the Fed nailing its soft landing. 

Bloomberg 31 Jan 2023