Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both

Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 17 Jan 2026
By William A GalstonIn a sign of the stark conflict between Europe and the US, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Danish leaders on Wednesday to discuss the fate of Greenland.President Trump has made his intentions clear: “We are going to do something on Greenland,” he said. “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t  ... we will do it the hard way.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that “utilising the US military is always an option.”...
Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025
Technology Best of BD Reviews

Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025

Two keyboards, a TV glow-up and some vacuums.

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
Cars Opinion

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

The biggest threat may not be flaming out spectacularly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring
On the Money

Best of BusinessDesk: On The Money

The Best of BusinessDesk's On The Money columns. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Best of BusinessDesk: On The Money

More World

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring
Cars Opinion

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

The biggest threat may not be flaming out spectacularly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Alibaba links Qwen AI app to vast consumer ecosystem
Technology

Alibaba links Qwen AI app to vast consumer ecosystem

The app has surpassed 100 million monthly active users within two months of its release.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Jan 2026
Former financial adviser David McEwen tells court he has no money
Law & Regulation

Former financial adviser David McEwen tells court he has no money

A former financial adviser who breached financial markets rules has avoided being sentenced for now and is claiming to be in debt.David McEwen, last year, admitted to breaches of the Financial Markets Conduct Act.He was to be sentenced at the Auckland District Court today.Judge S...

Staff reporters 15 Jan 2026
Netflix preparing to make Warner bid all-cash
Media

Netflix preparing to make Warner bid all-cash

Companies had struck a US$72 billion cash-and-stock deal in December.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Jan 2026