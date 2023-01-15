How food affects the mind, as well as the body

A good meal lifts people's mood. (Image: Depositphotos)

Nations around the world have just celebrated Christmas, and from country to country, the festive season's meal traditions vary markedly. In the southern hemisphere, New Zealanders and Australians often enjoy barbecues in the sun. On the other side of the globe, Poles prefer fish, frequently carp. A Swedish julbord groans with variety, though herring will never be far off. But the repast served at most British tables on Dec 25 is iconic, and has been since the time of the Victorians: a glistening roast turkey, or sometimes go...