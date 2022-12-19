Is ChatGPT the start of the AI revolution?

(Image: Getty)

By The EditorsHave you heard of ChatGPT yet? It’s a thrilling, vexing, ontologically mesmerising new technology created by the research group OpenAI. It can solve all your problems and answer all your questions. Or at least it will try to.In essence, ChatGPT is a bot trained to generate human-like responses to user inputs. Through the wonders of machine learning, it’s acquired a remarkably expansive skillset. On request, it can produce basic software code, rudimentary financial analysis, amusing poems and songs, spot-on imitations,...