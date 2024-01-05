Menu
Life's a gas: My years working in Saudi Arabia

Working in Saudi Arabia meant plenty of desert driving. (Image: Greg Hurrell)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 05 Jan 2024
In the 2000s, as I worked my way around countries in the Gulf and central Asia, oil-rich Saudi Arabia lurked nearby.I spent my last 10 years in the petroleum industry in the no-fun kingdom, as I called it. Despite misgivings, my time in Saudi turned out to be the best part of my Middle East years.I'd been on a couple of long trips to Saudi in 2001 and 2002 but managed to avoid being assigned there. The infrastructure was shabby, the national oil company had a reputation for being difficult, and a trip to town offered little better than a de...
Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA
Markets

Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA

NZSA boss says nothing surprises him anymore about Good Spirits after debt default.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Primary Sector

Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga

The loss of vessel's rudder led to a commercial dispute and maritime investigations. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff

Ross Asset Management's liquidation finally wrapped after almost a decade.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Best of BusinessDesk: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff

More World

In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia
World

In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia

Post-independence, Turkmenistan quickly built a personality cult around its leader.

Greg Hurrell 04 Jan 2024
Old-school wind power is back for cargo shipping
Transport

Old-school wind power is back for cargo shipping

Major shippers are testing sails in a bid to save fuel and reduce emissions.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Jan 2024
Astor: the name still found on every New York block
World Book review

Astor: the name still found on every New York block

The dynasty grew from a fur trade fortune and investment in cheap Manhattan real estate.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Dec 2023
Why NZ shouldn't forget Vietnam
Finance

Why NZ shouldn't forget Vietnam

NZ faces tough competition making inroads into this fast-growing Asian economy.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Dec 2023