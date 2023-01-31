New Malaysian PM tells Goldman Sachs: pay up

Goldman Sachs should stop trying to use its size and power to negotiate terms, says Anwar Ibrahim. (Image: Getty)

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim demanded that Goldman Sachs honour its settlement with the government for its role in the 1MDB scandal, saying the Wall Street firm shouldn’t use its financial strength to dictate terms. The abuse of the sovereign state fund was made possible because of “complicity” from institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Anwar told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin in his first interview with international media since becoming prime minister. “My only appeal is f...