Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

New Malaysian PM tells Goldman Sachs: pay up

New Malaysian PM tells Goldman Sachs: pay up
Goldman Sachs should stop trying to use its size and power to negotiate terms, says Anwar Ibrahim. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim demanded that Goldman Sachs honour its settlement with the government for its role in the 1MDB scandal, saying the Wall Street firm shouldn’t use its financial strength to dictate terms.  The abuse of the sovereign state fund was made possible because of “complicity” from institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Anwar told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin in his first interview with international media since becoming prime minister. “My only appeal is f...
Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

New Zealand lending stalled through the tail end of last year. 

Staff reporters 2:25pm

More World

Bloomberg

US economy cools like the Fed wants, still risks a stall in 2023

Some analysts are talking up the prospect of the Fed nailing its soft landing. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

Nintendo plans to boost switch output

The company's move suggests it sees sustained demand for at least another year.

Bloomberg 30 Jan 2023
The Economist

The young are spending up large – then the bills arrive

They're woke, broke and complicated. Businesses should take note.

The Economist 29 Jan 2023
Bloomberg

Retirees, talk to your kids about their inheritance

Surprises or squabbles about your estate after you die can be avoided.

Bloomberg 29 Jan 2023