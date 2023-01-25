Menu
NYSE investigates technical issue that caused wild market open

Dozens of the biggest US companies on the NYSE suddenly plunged or spiked. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
By Matt Turner and Katherine DohertyThe New York Stock Exchange is probing what caused wild price swings and trading halts when the market opened on Tuesday (US time) as shares for dozens of the biggest US companies suddenly plunged or spiked.A “technical issue” that the exchange didn’t immediately identify resulted in some gyrations that spanned almost 25 percentage points between the high and low in a matter of minutes. Banks, retailers and industrial companies were among those affected, including Wells Fargo, McDonald&...
Markets Free Market close

NZ market edges up as CPI data remains stable

NZ’s benchmark index was unperturbed by the latest consumer price index data.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Transport

Shane Ellison joins Auckland Light Rail board

The former AT CEO has joined the board overseeing Auckland's biggest and most contentious project.

Oliver Lewis 3:38pm
Finance

Inflation remains stable at 7.2%

The December quarter has seen large increases in housing, food and transport costs.

Riley Kennedy 11:00am

