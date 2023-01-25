NYSE investigates technical issue that caused wild market open

Dozens of the biggest US companies on the NYSE suddenly plunged or spiked. (Image: Getty)

By Matt Turner and Katherine DohertyThe New York Stock Exchange is probing what caused wild price swings and trading halts when the market opened on Tuesday (US time) as shares for dozens of the biggest US companies suddenly plunged or spiked.A “technical issue” that the exchange didn’t immediately identify resulted in some gyrations that spanned almost 25 percentage points between the high and low in a matter of minutes. Banks, retailers and industrial companies were among those affected, including Wells Fargo, McDonald&...