Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

Party loyalty and the polarised American voter
Scandals don't matter: Republican senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 08 Nov 2022
By David A HopkinsIt’s never been easier for Americans to learn about the policy positions and personal character of the men and women seeking their vote.And never have these attributes mattered less: for most voters, the most important fact about a candidate is which party they belong to.When the Information Age coincides with the Age of Polarisation, such paradoxes are inevitable.The proliferation of coverage on cable television, the explosion of campaign advertising and the easy access to content provided by social media and other digi...
Finance

Mixed reaction to Adrian Orr's reappointment

National, Act and the Greens all want an independent inquiry into the Reserve Bank’s performance.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm
Bloomberg

Musk blinks on Twitter job cuts, blue checks

Twitter's new owner has delayed charging for verification until after the US mid-term elections and reinstated some staff after the initial brutal cull.

Bloomberg 12:12pm
World

Australian health insurer hack far bigger than first thought

Medibank says it will refuse to pay a ransom for the theft of data.

Bloomberg 12:00pm

More World

Bloomberg

Musk blinks on Twitter job cuts, blue checks

Twitter's new owner has delayed charging for verification until after the US mid-term elections and reinstated some staff after the initial brutal cull.

Bloomberg 12:12pm
World

Australian health insurer hack far bigger than first thought

Medibank says it will refuse to pay a ransom for the theft of data.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Bloomberg

Tesla, Ford and VW sound death knell for driverless-car hype

The collapse of a research firm started with billions of dollars from car behemoths and a criminal probe into Tesla's self-driving claims mark a turning point.

Bloomberg 06 Nov 2022
The Economist

DNA grants a glimpse of Neanderthal family life

Work from the lab of a new Nobel prize winner doubles the number of known genomes from the early human species.

The Economist 06 Nov 2022