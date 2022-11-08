Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

Scandals don't matter: Republican senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker. (Image: Getty)

Bloomberg

By David A HopkinsIt’s never been easier for Americans to learn about the policy positions and personal character of the men and women seeking their vote.And never have these attributes mattered less: for most voters, the most important fact about a candidate is which party they belong to.When the Information Age coincides with the Age of Polarisation, such paradoxes are inevitable.The proliferation of coverage on cable television, the explosion of campaign advertising and the easy access to content provided by social media and other digi...