Revlon’s bankruptcy plan would wipe out shareholders

Revlon’s bankruptcy plan would wipe out shareholders
(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
By Jeremy HillRonald Perelman’s Revlon will likely pursue a debt restructuring that hands ownership of the company to lenders and wipes out shareholders, according to an agreement between the bankrupt cosmetics giant and two key creditor groups. The company entered a restructuring support agreement with a critical lender group and its official committee of unsecured creditors on Monday, filings show. The deal calls for doling out ownership stakes in Revlon to secured lenders, while mostly wiping out the company’s lowest-ra...
Infrastructure

Commerce Commission formally warns Vector

In October 2022 Vector reversed its treatment of the transactions, and the commission said it is satisfied. 

Rebecca Howard 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Govt business loan guarantee scheme not a great success

Lenders criticised the scheme as having been written “by and for lawyers”, panning the rules as confusing and onerous.  

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

World

Bloomberg: The start of the AI revolution?

ChatGPT can solve all your problems and answer all your questions. 

Bloomberg 19 Dec 2022
The Economist

The political party of Nelson Mandela is imploding

The collateral damage of infighting and assassinations is destroying South Africa.

The Economist 18 Dec 2022
Bloomberg

The fight to build Japan’s military is just beginning

The famously pacifist nation plans to double defence spending. But how to pay for it?  

Bloomberg 18 Dec 2022
Bloomberg

Here’s to crypto going the way of Esperanto

Blockchain may find a place as an eccentric pursuit, similar to the made-up language.

Bloomberg 18 Dec 2022