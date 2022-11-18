Menu
Twitter sends memo telling staff offices are closed
Musk has softened his earlier edict against working remotely. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Fri, 18 Nov 2022
By Kurt WagnerTwitter announced on Thursday, US time, that it was temporarily closing its offices after Elon Musk issued employees an ultimatum: Stay with the company “working long hours at high intensity” or quit with three months’ severance pay.The closure until Monday came after more workers than expected opted for the latter option, according to people familiar with the situation, causing confusion over who should still be allowed access to Twitter premises.It’s a fresh blow for Musk, who laid off half the...
