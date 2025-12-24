Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

US economic growth surges highest in two years

US economic growth surges highest in two years
(Image: Unsplash)
The Washington Post
The Washington Post
Wed, 24 Dec 2025
By Abha BhattaraiThe US economy grew at its fastest pace in two years from July through September, capping six months of robust growth that economists caution is unlikely to continue.New data from the Commerce Department on Tuesday – delayed by two months because of the government shutdown – showed that gross domestic product grew at an annualised rate of 4.3% during the third quarter, driven mainly by consumer spending and a rise in net exports, as US companies sold more industrial supplies, pharmaceuticals and gold abroad.'The...
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Dileepa Fonseka reports on issues that run across business and government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation Obituary

Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

Jamie Gray 24 Dec 2025
NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

More World

Trump v Venezuela's oil, land and assets. Here’s the history
World

Trump v Venezuela's oil, land and assets. Here’s the history

The blockade is unlikely to have a significant impact on the global oil market.

The Washington Post 23 Dec 2025
A ‘recession’ is arriving for people wanting tech jobs
Technology

A ‘recession’ is arriving for people wanting tech jobs

 Newly released jobs market data paints a murky picture ahead for the tech industry.

The Washington Post 20 Dec 2025
Blackstone leads US$400m Cyera investment
Technology

Blackstone leads US$400m Cyera investment

Investment values company at US$9b as investor interest in cybersecurity startups grows.

The Wall Street Journal 20 Dec 2025
The experiment Down Under
Technology

The experiment Down Under

Ultimately, government policy can never substitute for good parenting.

The Washington Post 14 Dec 2025