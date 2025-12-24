US economic growth surges highest in two years

(Image: Unsplash)

By Abha BhattaraiThe US economy grew at its fastest pace in two years from July through September, capping six months of robust growth that economists caution is unlikely to continue.New data from the Commerce Department on Tuesday – delayed by two months because of the government shutdown – showed that gross domestic product grew at an annualised rate of 4.3% during the third quarter, driven mainly by consumer spending and a rise in net exports, as US companies sold more industrial supplies, pharmaceuticals and gold abroad.'The...