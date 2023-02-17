Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

US no longer the millionaire magnet it was before pandemic

US no longer the millionaire magnet it was before pandemic
Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
By Blake SchmidtThe US is losing its allure as a residence for millionaires.The net inflow of high-net-worth individuals plunged more than 80% last year compared with pre-pandemic levels, fuelled partly by wealthy Americans "seeking new pastures abroad at an unprecedented rate", according to a report by London-based immigration consultant Henley & Partners. “In the past, investment migration programmes were primarily attractive to Russians, Chinese, Arabs and developing nations who had weak passports, with limited visa-...
Primary Sector

A2's first-half result expected to be solid

Analysts and investors will be looking for any forward-looking commentary. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Silver Lake's dark footballing secret

NZ Rugby will probably be hoping Silver Lake’s involvement with Manchester City stays largely under the radar.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Half of Americans who switched jobs got a pay raise higher than inflation

It meant that their real hourly wage was going up.

Bloomberg 12:20pm

More World

Bloomberg

Half of Americans who switched jobs got a pay raise higher than inflation

It meant that their real hourly wage was going up.

Bloomberg 12:20pm
The Economist

Moldova fears a Russian coup plot

But the West is rallying around the tiny former Soviet republic.

The Economist 14 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Replacing the Lords could trigger more UK crises

Idea to save the UK's upper chamber while keeping the titled from meddling in govt.  

Bloomberg 12 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Liz Truss may yet have the last laugh over Rishi Sunak

Many unhappy Tories think her diagnosis of the UK's ills was fundamentally correct.

Bloomberg 12 Feb 2023