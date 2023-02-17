US no longer the millionaire magnet it was before pandemic

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. (Image: Getty)

By Blake SchmidtThe US is losing its allure as a residence for millionaires.The net inflow of high-net-worth individuals plunged more than 80% last year compared with pre-pandemic levels, fuelled partly by wealthy Americans "seeking new pastures abroad at an unprecedented rate", according to a report by London-based immigration consultant Henley & Partners. “In the past, investment migration programmes were primarily attractive to Russians, Chinese, Arabs and developing nations who had weak passports, with limited visa-...