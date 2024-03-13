Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

What you need to know about gold’s curious rally

What you need to know about gold’s curious rally
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Wed, 13 Mar 2024
By Bob Henderson “Quiet.” “Stealthy.” “Surprising.” Gold prices are hitting record highs, and Wall Street analysts say they have been caught off guard.The precious metal is traditionally seen as a haven in times of volatility and geopolitical risk. This time, its ascent is coinciding with investor optimism about the US economy, which has sent riskier assets like stocks to new highs. Even bitcoin has surged past its previous record.“Gold’s sharp jump to new nominal highs has surprised us in it...
Tales of a takeover target
Markets

Tales of a takeover target

MHM is gone from the NZX and now Task has a takeover offer.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Markets

Got a yen for a yen? Better move fast

The kiwi has fallen about 3% against the yen since Feb 23. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Got a yen for a yen? Better move fast
Policy

Business of Government: the fiscal fine print, musical chairs and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: the fiscal fine print, musical chairs and more...

More World

TikTok crackdown shifts into overdrive, with sale or shutdown on table
Technology

TikTok crackdown shifts into overdrive, with sale or shutdown on table

The former CEO of Activision has floated the idea of buying TikTok to potential partners.

The Wall Street Journal 12 Mar 2024
China intensifies push to ‘Delete America’ from its tech
Technology

China intensifies push to ‘Delete America’ from its tech

A directive known as Document 79 ramps up Beijing’s effort to replace US tech.

The Wall Street Journal 11 Mar 2024
The stress of being an only child when your parents get old
Health

The stress of being an only child when your parents get old

Life can get very difficult if there are no siblings to help with care.

The Wall Street Journal 10 Mar 2024
He lost $816,000 on bitcoin. Now he’s celebrating
Finance

He lost $816,000 on bitcoin. Now he’s celebrating

The believers who rode bitcoin to an all-time high – and the ones who missed out.

The Wall Street Journal 10 Mar 2024