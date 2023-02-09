Menu
Where on Earth is big oil spending its $200b profit bonanza?
(Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Towards the end of the second world war, Franklin D. Roosevelt attended a fateful gathering of world leaders that helped determine the course of geopolitics for decades. No, not the Yalta summit. Immediately after FDR, Churchill and Stalin had carved up the world into spheres of influence, the American president slipped away on to an American naval vessel to meet quietly with Abdul Aziz ibn Saud, king of Saudi Arabia. In return for protection of the Sauds’ sovereignty in the Holy Land, the monarch agreed to grant American oil fi...
Markets

NZ market doesn't like Mainfreight's update

The logistics company fell more than 3.5% after revealing a subdued quarter.

Ella Somers 6:17pm
Energy

Largest solar farm planned for Christchurch airport's hydrogen future

Grid-scale solar is getting closer with this week's second announcement of a solar farm in Canterbury.

Greg Hurrell 5:05pm
Media Free Partner content

Sponsored: JCDecaux prioritises ESG as a key driver of growth in New Zealand

JCDecaux takes ESG seriously in NZ and globally

5:00pm

World

Biden vows no default on debt

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to raise the debt ceiling.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Bloomberg

Trump’s wall settles into a strange and costly afterlife

Conservatives are still keen on the useless symbol, which is not an effective response to illegal migration.

Bloomberg 05 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Japanese firm maps the world, one centimetre at a time

Data precision will change how we navigate, deliver parcels and fight wars. 

Bloomberg 05 Feb 2023
The Economist

Joe Biden’s effort to remake the economy is ambitious, risky –and selfish

But America’s plan to spend $2trn could help save the planet.

The Economist 04 Feb 2023