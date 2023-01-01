Wellington’s East by West ferry service CEO Jeremy Ward could not find an electric ferry he wanted to buy, so he partnered with Kiwibank to build his own.

Now, East by West has not only built New Zealand’s first electric ferry, but also they have assembled the expertise to start a fledgling electric boat business with global ambitions.

Ward knew East by West was ahead of the times when, 10 years ago, he started thinking about how to provide a more sustainable ferry service. He explored options in Australia and Europe, but could not find what he wanted.

So East by West assembled an expert team of boat builders and electric transport experts and work began working on what became the prototype for the new business.

“it's New Zealand, so we just went ahead and did it. Our annual turnover is around $2 million and we've just put a $10-12m asset in the water’’.

“But look at what we have got out of it. While others are still talking about it, we now have New Zealand’s first electric ferry service. And secondly, using the boat as a proof of concept, we have a new company building world-leading electric passenger boats.”

East By West GM Mat Jonsson says the new ferry’s performance has resulted in the company cutting diesel consumption by about 40 per cent and reducing carbon emissions by 220,000kg annually. “It costs about $130 for each of our two diesel ferries to do one return trip. For our electric ferry, it costs $28.”

As the 19 metre electric ferry reaches its one-year anniversary, it has outperformed all its design criteria. “And there are probably about another 25 per cent more emissions savings we can get out of it from year two onwards.”

And Ward states regular maintenance and replacement savings are significant. On an ordinary diesel ferry you’d be servicing each engine between shifts and replacing or rebuilding each engine every 15,000-20,000 hours. With electric, there is no regular servicing and owners do not need to touch them until around 50,000 hours, and then only to possibly check an injector!

The project has not been all plain sailing. During the build, East by West has dealt with covid lockdowns, supply chain delays, and the added complication of trialling new tech at sea. They needed an understanding, knowledgeable and supportive funder.

Kiwibank's Head of Asset Finance, Matt Miller, says the bank tailored its offering to a unique proposition during an equally unprecedented global pandemic . “We did that because we knew what we were going into, which was a startup venture that had a significant amount of the unknown, and so we had to be able to pivot throughout the process.”

Just as the electric ferry is a trailblazer in New Zealand, Kiwibank’s funding is also a trailblazer. Miller says the bank stepped outside its normal asset finance lending focus on the likes of transport, earthmoving, forestry and plant and machinery.

The proposition’s sustainability credentials more than balanced the risk that this had never been done in New Zealand. “We backed it for the right reasons, rather than just saying no it’s too hard.”

He says funding the ferry epitomises the perception shift he is encouraging within his team at Kiwibank, and that Kiwibank is itself encouraging, by supporting ground-breaking, sustainable projects by Kiwis.

“The way we were able to get this across the line was by asking the right questions up front, and throughout the project, to have a full understanding of the asset and the business. If it wasn't for vast research and risk assessment, resulting in curated expertise, we wouldn't have got there.”

Kiwibank was also flexible about the metrics that underpinned its lending. “Normally we would put in place a five-year term for assets like trucks, but the benefits of this ferry will be delivered over a much longer term. The hull will last for 25 years. We’ve structured the loan for the longer term accordingly.”

Above all, Miller says Kiwibank liked the fact that East By West wasn’t just building an electric ferry to impact their bottom line. They were doing it because it was the right thing to do.

“They’ve done it with Kiwi designers, builders, suppliers and expertise, and they now have the intellectual property to replicate it. That's the real success of this project.”

He says the ferry is a project that has enabled Kiwibank to live its purpose - Kiwi helping Kiwi -and proving the bank’s sustainable values by doing what is right.

