Climate change

Hawke's Bay and Gisborne lose all electricity – possibly for 'weeks'

Redcliffe Bridge is closed off as debris piles up along the Tutaekuri River in the suburb of Taradale on Feb 14, 2023, in Napier. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
More than 200,000 people living in the Hawkes Bay and Gisborne regions face “days to weeks" without electricity following the loss of a crucial piece of national grid infrastructure.The substation at Redclyffe, located near the northern banks of the Tutaekuri river on the outskirts of Napier, flooded, the national grid operator, Transpower, said in a statement.“The Unison and Eastland networks that distribute electricity to the region are currently down as a result,” the statement said. The site cannot be accessed at pres...
Vulcan Steel result drives share price plummet

The market didn’t like Vulcan’s result – but wasn’t too bothered by NZ going into its third-ever national state of emergency.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Partial fix found for major electricity outage

The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:20pm
Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Road closures are preventing technicians from reaching suspect cables.

Ben Moore 5:00pm

Scramble for Hawke's Bay power fix

Two main options are being explored to prevent Hawke's Bay and Gisborne being left without power, potentially for weeks.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
Pattrick Smellie: Floods make managed retreat policy urgent

Because they affect the country's largest urban population, the Auckland floods will focus minds on the need for policies to "manage retreat" from climate change impacts.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Genesis, Fonterra working together to reduce coal usage

Genesis Energy will try replacing coal with biomass at Huntly on Feb 14 while Fonterra has a project to replace coal at its dairy plants.

Staff reporters 08 Feb 2023
Dave Corbett: ESG’s knobbly knees

In 2023, social and market pressures will force a greater shift to impact finance.

Dave Corbett 07 Feb 2023