Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

NZ directors a little less pessimistic on the economy than last year

NZ directors a little less pessimistic on the economy than last year
NZ directors drop focus on AI and tech over short term pressures. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
Most New Zealand directors surveyed believe economic conditions will deteriorate in the next 12 months, but that’s an improvement from last year. The Institute of Directors (IoD) annual survey of director sentiment, released on Nov 24, was produced with ASB Bank. IoD CEO Kirsten Patterson said the survey was a snapshot at a time when directors were facing an increasing list of issues to deal with. Of the 1,112 IoD members who responded, 55.8% expected the economy to deteriorate, and 28.3% expected an improvement. Last...
Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki
Property

Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki

Australians continue to fill the void left by domestic skiers.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Politics

The wait is over: new govt today

Christopher Luxon says Parliament will sit on Dec 5.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The wait is over: new govt today
Business Free

Crime-busting business takes out top spot at NZTE awards

Reducing retail crime, which costs up to $150 billion a year globally, is big business.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Crime-busting business takes out top spot at NZTE awards

More Economy

Rate cuts could come sooner if stars align – Westpac
Economy

Rate cuts could come sooner if stars align – Westpac

Westpac Bank currently expects the official cash rate to lift to 5.75% in February.

Rebecca Howard 23 Nov 2023
Exports to face ongoing sluggish growth
Economy Free

Exports to face ongoing sluggish growth

Over the year exports to China are down 7.4%

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 21 Nov 2023
Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer
Economy

Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer

Economists expect Friday's data to point to ongoing spending weakness. 

Rebecca Howard 21 Nov 2023
Will Fonterra's market share remain below 80%?
Primary Sector

Will Fonterra's market share remain below 80%?

Under previous legislation, it would have triggered a review.

Riley Kennedy 21 Nov 2023