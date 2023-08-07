Menu
Global port behemoth registers entity in NZ

Auckland council is getting advice on potential ownership options for Ports of Auckland. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
One of the largest port operators in the world has registered an entity in New Zealand, fuelling speculation about a possible entry into the market. Emirati multinational logistics company DP World, which has more than 100,000 employees across 75 countries, including container terminal operations in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, has reportedly expressed interest in Ports of Auckland (POAL) for a number of years.According to the NZ Herald, the company made an unsolicited bid to acquire the port for $1 billion in 2021. Discussions also reported...
