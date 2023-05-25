Menu
Mainfreight boosts profit by a fifth to $426.5m

Mainfreight Europe had its strongest trading result to date. (Image: Mainfreight)
Brent Melville
Thu, 25 May 2023
A strong first six months was enough to steer Mainfreight to a 20% improvement in net profit after tax (Npat) to $426.5m for the year to March, despite weaker trading conditions in its US and Asian markets.That was largely in line with market expectations and reduced global freight volumes which year-on-year are down 8% across air-freight kilograms, 7% on sea-freight container volumes and 3% on custom clearances.The multinational transport and logistics operator, one of the NZ stock exchange’s biggest counters with a market capitalisation...
NZME saves Property Press
Property

The 45 year-old real estate publication will stay in print.

Daniel Dunkley 5:05pm
Policy

Warning on looming logistics staff shortage

Pasifika aren't being well-served by the sector, says a new report.

Paul McBeth 12:40pm
Markets

Pacific Edge sees revenue climb

Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
Volpara on track to break even as revenue climbs 34%
Listed Companies

Volpara on track to break even as revenue climbs 34%

The company is confident in the size of its cash holdings.

Staff reporters 2:00pm
Storms bite into Savor Group performance
Listed Companies

Storms bite into Savor Group performance

But results reflect strong cashflow on the strength of its new openings.

Brent Melville 10:00am
Zespri unlikely to list on NZX this year, says chair
Primary Sector

Zespri unlikely to list on NZX this year, says chair

Another prospective NZX listing slips away.

Riley Kennedy 9:55am