Memo to the energy minister from ex-Genesis CEO

Tue, 01 Nov 2022

Memo to the energy minister from ex-Genesis CEO
Old, ugly and burning coal – but we need the Huntly power station for now. (Image: Getty)
Early on the morning of Friday, Oct 7, the Cook Strait cable failed and, for the best part of an hour, we in the news media briefly lost our minds.While some may argue this is a daily occurrence, old hands learn to distinguish between full-blown mania and a mere florid outburst.Barely three months earlier, botched communications from the national grid operator Transpower helped cause random blackouts around the North Island on the coldest night of the year.Another grid failure so soon after that one looked like grounds for open season on the el...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

