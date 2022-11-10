Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Suspect you’re paying more tax? You are!

Suspect you’re paying more tax? You are!
A taxpayer’s average marginal tax rate goes up as their income rises. (Image: Getty)
John Cuthbertson
John Cuthbertson
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
One very important projection in this year’s budget documents that has received very little media attention (when it really should have) is the significant growth in tax revenue projected over the forecast period out to 2026. Tax revenue is forecast to rise by $41 billion, from $97b in 2021 to $138b by 2026.That's a 42% increase.So, what is driving this herculean projection? After all, interest rates are rising and belt-tightening is expected, as consumers' discretionary spending is squeezed.And, did I mention that in line wi...
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Economy

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10:30am
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am

More Opinion

Opinion

Peter Griffin: Heck, we need tech to beat the heat

Using tech isn't in the Emissions Reduction Plan – and James Shaw admits that's an oversight.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Schemes tread water as KiwiSaver hits rough patch

Members in the newly crowned default funds were generally worse off than people in either balanced or conservative funds for the quarter.

David Chaplin 09 Nov 2022
World

Bloomberg: Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

The influence of individual candidates on electoral outcomes in US federal elections has never been lower.

Bloomberg 08 Nov 2022
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Getting real about the coming recession

Collapsing house prices and rising interest rates will have a huge impact on the 2023 election.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Nov 2022