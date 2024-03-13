Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: the fiscal fine print, musical chairs and more...

Business of Government: the fiscal fine print, musical chairs and more...
Defence reporting is about as reliable as the force's readiness to deploy say critics. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 13 Mar 2024
Reading the fine print on budget cutsThe government is already backtracking on its commitment to running a budget surplus by 2027 and on some of the ‘fine print’ in its coalition agreement, such as trustee tax rates and depreciation allowances.Some fine-tuning of policy settings is to be expected once parties actually start governing – as former finance minister Grant Robertson used to say, “You have to play the cards dealt to you.”The government made two important promises regarding budget cuts that might also be...
Tales of a takeover target
Markets

Tales of a takeover target

MHM is gone from the NZX and now Task has a takeover offer.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Markets

Got a yen for a yen? Better move fast

The kiwi has fallen about 3% against the yen since Feb 23. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Got a yen for a yen? Better move fast
World

What you need to know about gold’s curious rally

An odd cocktail of factors is spurring the haven asset to records. 

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
What you need to know about gold’s curious rally

More Policy

Health and Safety, Holidays Acts reform on the agenda
Policy

Health and Safety, Holidays Acts reform on the agenda

Brooke van Velden has set out her priorities as workplace relations and safety minister.

Staff reporters 12 Mar 2024
Trusts earning less than $10,000 likely to be exempt from tax hike
Policy

Trusts earning less than $10,000 likely to be exempt from tax hike

Trusts to face graduated tax rates.

Staff reporters 11 Mar 2024
Councils' growth gripe
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Councils' growth gripe

Councils face a conundrum of paying for growth or pausing progress.

Dileepa Fonseka 11 Mar 2024
Auditor general wants MPs to quiz food safety officials
Primary Sector

Auditor general wants MPs to quiz food safety officials

MPI is consulting on a food import levy.

Riley Kennedy 11 Mar 2024