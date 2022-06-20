- What female saint was executed for dressing as a male?
- Two films from 1965 are among the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time: Doctor Zhivago and which other?
- Which country won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest?
- Which New Zealand region has had the lowest uptake of electric vehicles: Southland, the West Coast or Taranaki?
- Sir George Ivan Morrison is better known by what name?
- Which 20th-century British prime minister was rarely photographed without his pipe?
- Who is the major figure in John Milton’s epic poem Paradise Lost?
- What appropriately titled song provided American band the Cars with their biggest hit?
- In Italian, he’s known as San Giovanni. By what name is he known in English?
- Nelly Korda, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson are leading figures in what sport?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Joan of Arc; 2. The Sound of Music; 3. Ukraine; 4. The West Coast; 5. Van Morrison; 6. Harold Wilson; 7. Satan; 8. Drive; 9. St John; 10. Golf.